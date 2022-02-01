Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday This Month

It's become a regular sight to see Wendy's rolling out enticing deals every Friday of the month. The pigtailed fast food chain did it in December and January.

February will not be an exception. In the Wendy's app, you can grab some free food with a purchase every Friday in the shortest month of the year. The offers are similar to other months, but there are some differences.

You'll find those deals kicking off on February 4. Here's what you can grab.

February 4: Get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with the purchase of a medium order of fries. (This one is only available through mobile order.)

February 11: Get a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with the purchase of a medium order of fries.

February 18: Get 150 bonus points in the reward program with the purchase of a large order of fries.

February 25: Get a free six-piece order of Spicy or Crispy Nuggets with the purchase of a medium order of fries.

The deal on February 18 is a little different, but it's not a bad reason to join the rewards program. A 150-point bonus is enough on its own to unlock a free small Frosty. You're getting freebies on freebies.