Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday This Month

A lot of time is spent on resolutions and reflection as you swap out one Far Side calendar for another. As much as the start of a new year signals a time for renewal, most people probably start a new year the same way they ended the last year. It's just another week full of days and work.

If you want to start the new year in the same fashion you finished the last one, you can. Wendy's offered a deal with some free food every week in December, and it is going to do it again in January. The offer is a little different, but the important part is that every week, you can grab some free food just by making a purchase.

The freebies start on January 7. Pick up a medium order of fries through the mobile app and you'll get a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Similar deals arrive each week after that. Here's what you can get:

January 7: Free Spicy Chicken Sandwich with the purchase of a medium order of fries.

January 14: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggs with the purchase of a medium order of fries.

January 21: Get 200 bonus points in Wendy's reward program when you buy any Lunch or Dinner Premium Combo. (On its own, 200 points can get you a free small order of fries.)

January 28: Free medium Frosty with the purchase of a medium order of fries.

Additionally, you can hop into the mobile app to find a deal for buy-one-get-one-for-a-dollar Premium Burgers all month. That deal resets once a week. So, you can grab a $1 burger every week this month.