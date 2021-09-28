Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday in October
Order some fries at Wendy's on a Friday, and you're going to get a main course on the house.
October is a month that divides us (in superficial ways, to be sure). People who love fall are starting to reap the rewards of the seasonal change. People who hate the transition to colder months can no longer pretend like it's summer.
Nonetheless, pretty much everyone can enjoy grabbing a good deal on lunch to end the week. If you're the kind of person who will pick up your meal at the drive-thru, Wendy's has enticing news for you. Every Friday in October, you can get free food when you buy a medium order of fries through the mobile app. (That's in addition to the offer of a free Frosty when you buy fries all month.)
Here's what you can get each week in October when you order some fries.
October 1: Free Dave's Single
October 8: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets
October 15: Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger
October 22: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets
October 29: Free Classic Chicken Sandwich
It's a good opportunity to try out the new fry recipe at Wendy's. They've changed it up for the first time in a long time. Though, you probably don't need an excuse. You're buying a side and getting the main for free. That's a solid deal to end the week.
