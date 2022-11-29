You Can Get Free French Toast Sticks at Wendy's All Week

Wendy's was late to the fast food breakfast game, but once the square patty slinger made its AM debut, we were sold. The chain only continues to innovate in the category too. In fact, earlier this year, Wendy's introduced Homestyle French Toast Sticks to pair with your daily Frosty-cinno.

If you haven't had a chance to try out the dish for yourself, now's your chance. To celebrate National French Toast Day, the chain is, naturally, giving away free 4-piece orders of its own iteration, Fast Food Post reports. You can snag the deal with any in-app purchase between now and December 4, 2022.

"Our Homestyle French Toast Sticks strike a perfect note of nostalgia and bring even more morning flavor to our menu—this time with something sweet," Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said at the time of its launch. "From day one, we launched our breakfast offering to save fans from the boring and bland morning options that exist at some of our competitors, and we've done just that. Wendy's all-new Homestyle French Toast Sticks give our fans a better breakfast worthy of their first meal of the day."

The Homestyle French Toast Sticks are made with real eggs and dipped in a milk custard, delivering "a mouthful of flavor, striking the perfect texture balance of a soft custardy exterior and crisp, golden-brown crust," Wendy's said. Each order comes with a side of syrup for dipping or downright dousing your french toast.

"We are always looking at new ways to deliver high-quality, craveable, and affordable breakfast offerings," the chain's Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li added. "The Homestyle French Toast Sticks play into sweetness—a space we've mastered—to balance out our savory morning flavors. The piping hot pillowy French Toast Sticks and golden syrup dip are the perfect way to take your breakfast game to the next level."