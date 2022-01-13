You Can Grab Free Fries at Wendy's Through the End of February
Wendy's has opportunities for you to tag a free order of fries onto an order through the end of February.
You might not know this, but Wendy's isn't just a snappy Twitter account. It also serves food. The chain has been rolling out in-app offers for free fries pretty regularly since it introduced a new recipe for its fries. (Thrillist gave the new spuds a thumbs up.)
Last month, the chain ran weekly deals that could land you a free order with any other purchase. That's going to continue—with slightly different details—through February 27. Swing past a Wendy's any day of the week, and you can get a free medium order of fries with a purchase.
That looks like a lot of free fries, and it is, but it might not be quite as many as you think. You'll be able to redeem that deal just once a week. The offer is available inside the pigtailed chain's mobile app and will refresh weekly.
The drive-thru with square burgers has rolled out a boatload of deals in the new year. You can't combine them but in addition to the fries, there's a weekly offer running that can get you buy-one-get-one for $1, and there are free food deals every Friday in January. Plus, there were free burns available on January 12.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.