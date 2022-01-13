You Can Grab Free Fries at Wendy's Through the End of February

You might not know this, but Wendy's isn't just a snappy Twitter account. It also serves food. The chain has been rolling out in-app offers for free fries pretty regularly since it introduced a new recipe for its fries. (Thrillist gave the new spuds a thumbs up.)

Last month, the chain ran weekly deals that could land you a free order with any other purchase. That's going to continue—with slightly different details—through February 27. Swing past a Wendy's any day of the week, and you can get a free medium order of fries with a purchase.

That looks like a lot of free fries, and it is, but it might not be quite as many as you think. You'll be able to redeem that deal just once a week. The offer is available inside the pigtailed chain's mobile app and will refresh weekly.

The drive-thru with square burgers has rolled out a boatload of deals in the new year. You can't combine them but in addition to the fries, there's a weekly offer running that can get you buy-one-get-one for $1, and there are free food deals every Friday in January. Plus, there were free burns available on January 12.