Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Fries for Its Birthday & National Fast Food Day

This week includes a couple of dates that absolutely did not come written into your shirtless firefighters or Far Side wall calendar. So, they carry less weight than Black Friday and the full moon.

Still, November 15 is the "birthday" of Wendy's and November 16 is National Fast Food Day. To commemorate the pair of days that are tied to the pigtailed fast food chain, Wendy's is offering a free order of fries in any size when you make any purchase.

To get the deal, you just have to use the Wendy's mobile app to place an order of any size to grab those fries. You'll be able to take the fries on either day or both days because the offer refreshes overnight.

This is just one of many offers Wendy's has on tap throughout November. That includes free food every Friday with the purchase of fries and a $2 key tag that lands you free Frostys every day for a year. The square burger slingers really want you to get an order of fries now that it has retooled the recipe. If that's the kind of thing that intrigues you, it's a good month to try 'em out.