Wendy's Is Offering Free Fries All This Week to Celebrate National French Fries Day
Just download the app for a different deal every day.
National French Fries Day is upon us this Wednesday, July 13, and Wendy's is getting in on the action in a big way.
To celebrate everyone's favorite fast food treat, the storied burger chain is offering up a whole week of free fry deals via its mobile app. Each day of the week features a different deal, but they all have one thing in common: free fries.
The deals are as follows:
- Monday, July 11: free Medium Fry with any Frosty mobile order purchase
- Tuesday, July 12: free Medium Fry with any salad mobile order purchase
- Wednesday, July 13: free Any Size Fry with any mobile order purchase
- Thursday, July 14: free Small Breakfast Seasoned Potatoes with any mobile order purchase
- Friday, July 15: free Medium Fry with any size fry mobile order purchase
You can download Wendy's app on the app store to get started and claim your free fries by making mobile purchases any day this week.
If you're looking for even more free fries, you can head to Thrillist's guide to National French Fries Day deals. On the other hand, you could head to New York City, where restaurant Serendipity3 is celebrating the holiday by once again offering their Guinness World Record-certified most expensive french fries in the world.
