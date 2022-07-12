Here's How to Get Free Fries from Wendy's on National French Fries Day

Wendy's has declared that this week, July 11 through July 15, is Fry Week, extending the National French Fries Day celebration on July 13 into a weeklong jubilee. To mark the occasion, the chain is giving out free fries every day this week. For July 13, the deal will be even sweeter, as you can order any size of fries for free. That's right. You can snag a large order of fries for just $0.

"Fries deserve to be celebrated, so that's exactly what Wendy's is setting out to do. Fans can indulge in a perfect balance between the hot, fluffy potato and subtle crispiness—and eat 'fries' all week long," a press release from Wendy's states. "Perfect any time, from a lunchtime snack that pairs perfectly with a Frosty to starting your morning with Wendy's perfectly Seasoned Potatoes—the options are endless."

You'll need to download Wendy's mobile app to take advantage of the deal. By placing your order through the app, you'll get to add fries of any size to your order for free. That means you could get a burger and have your side of (large) fries for free.

Check out the rest of Wendy's Fry Week Deals, and head to our guide for National French Fries Day deals to see all the other ways you can celebrate this holiday.