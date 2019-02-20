This New Wendy’s Deal Gets You Free Fries and a Drink

There are few things in this world as satisfying as a warm, perfectly salted basket of french fries. Except, of course, for free french fries accompanied by a fountain soda and a cheeseburger. You can almost picture it, can’t you?
Stop salivating, and listen up: Wendy’s is currently offering free small fries and a small drink if you order one of its premium hamburgers through its mobile app. The deal only applies to serious burgers, like the Baconator and Peppercorn Mushroom Melt, so be sure to bring your appetite. You’re getting a big burger and fries, after all.
All you have to do is open the Wendy’s app. The complimentary deal should be the first thing that appears on screen, but you can also find it by hitting the “offers” button. To ensure you receive the discount, click the blue “start mobile order” button and get ready to round out your go-to cheeseburger order with free fries and a drink. Sure, you’ll have to pay for the burger itself, but the freebies could be a good excuse to get Wendy’s for lunch instead of trying to make a meal of random office snacks.
Wendy’s is also offering this deal to customers in person, but you’ll still need to have the Wendy’s app downloaded. Just select the “use at restaurant” option on the offer in the app. This deal will likely expire soon, so don’t dawdle. It’s not every day Wendy’s gives something away… though they have had some sweet deals throughout February, like free Baconator Fries.
