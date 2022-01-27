Get a Free Frosty at Wendy's on Friday

Did you know that Wendy's is not only a saucy Twitter account, but it also has fast food restaurants all over the country? It's true, and Wendy's has been slinging free eats every Friday in January when you buy something through its mobile app. That's going to come to an end at the conclusion of January, but you've got one more chance to lay claim to a little something extra with your meal.

On Friday, January 28, you're able to snag a free medium Frosty when you purchase a medium order of fries through the chain's app. That's really all there is to it. Try out the new recipe for Wendy's fries, and get a Frosty. (Those two go pretty well together, by the way.)

The chain with pigtails has been offering a lot of deals this month. That includes an offer for buy-one-get-one-for-$1 Premium burgers and one that lands you a free drink anytime you pick up a breakfast sandwich.

That's not the only free Frosty you can grab right now, though. Wendy's extended its Frosty Key Tag sale through January 31. For $2, you get a key tag that lands you a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase at all through the end of 2022. That $2 could land you a whole lot of Frostys. Even better, the proceeds from the annual Key Tag sale benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. So, your pile o' free Frostys is supporting a good cause.