You Can Get a Free Frosty at Wendy's Every Friday for the Next 7 Weeks

As far as fast food is concerned, Wendy’s may have launched that most desirable holiday menu item this month. The chain said farewell to the Strawberry Frosty to welcome the seasonally appropriate Peppermint Frosty.

Since we are talking about Wendy’s, there are deals involved as well. From November 21 to December 4, you’ll get double points in the reward program for any Peppermint Frosty. The real star of the show, however, is that DoorDash is offering a free Frosty at Wendy's every Friday for seven straight weeks.

DashPass members can place an order through DoorDash for at least $15 to get themselves a free medium Frosty. You get your choice of the two Frostys available, which means that you could snag that strawberry-replacing Peppermint Frosty on the house. (Though, you’re still spending at least $15 on the meal.)

The deal will run every Friday from November 18 to December 30. There are a whole lot of free Frostys out there in the world if you want to go hunting for ‘em.

If the Peppermint Frosty’s arrival has you jonesing for the start of the year when things were simple, when there was either a Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty, there is good news. Once the Peppermint Frosty hits the end of its run, Wendy’s has promised the return of the Vanilla Frosty.