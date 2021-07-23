Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Fries & Frostys for National Drive-Thru Day

It's the weekend, the Olympics are underway, and it's National Drive-Thru Day on July 24. It's probably not rising to "best day of the year" status, but it's shaping up to be a decent Saturday.

Wendy's, of course, is celebrating National Drive-Thru Day since it lays claim to introducing the modern drive-thru, which it called the Pick-Up Window in November 1970 when it opened. For the occasion, you can snag a free Frosty or order of fries in any size with any purchase.

Yeah, it's a little weird to celebrate the innovation that got more people eating fast food and eating in their cars, but here we are.

All you need to do is open up the mobile app to find the app-exclusive offer on July 24. The "any purchase" part of the deal lacks specificity, but it really means any purchase. You can order some fries and grab a free Frosty. Order a Frosty and get some free fries. Or, you know, order something that's not a Frosty or fries. Your call. Drive-Thru Day is about you... kind of. Ok, it's not about you at all, but you can still grab some fries.