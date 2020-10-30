Wendy's Will Give You a Free Frosty for Halloween

There has been a whole lot of talk about how you probably shouldn't go trick-or-treating this year , but the truth is you're reading this site, and you're likely an adult. You probably shouldn't be trick-or-treating without kids anyhow. You're too old. Sorry. (Though, you can nab a whole bunch of free food on Halloween, nonetheless.)

Still, a pandemic or the inexorable march of time can't take every trick-or-treating option away from you. Wendy's is offering a treat with just a tiny trick involved. On October 31, Wendy's will post a link to Twitter that can land you a free Frosty with any purchase.

Here's how it works: Find the tweet, click the link, and enter the email address that is associated with your Wendy's mobile app. If you don't have the app on your phone, it's free to download.

The link will work on October 31 and November 1. Once your email address has been entered, the offer will appear in your app, and you'll be able to redeem it anytime through November 8. It's only one thing to stick in your pillowcase, but you never got anything that tasty in your bag as a kid.