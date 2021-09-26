Wendy's Is Offering a Free Frosty When You Buy Fries for the Next Month

Some fast food spots just have iconic items that trigger a sense of place or an irresistible hunger. It could be a Roast Beef Sandwich or a Big Mac or a ButterBurger or something less expected. For some, it's dipping salty Wendy's fries (which have a new recipe!) in a Frosty.

A new deal at Wendy's is going to get you all the tools you need for that salty, sweet duo. From September 27 to October 31, you can grab a free small Frosty with any purchase of Wendy's fries. In addition to landing you a Frosty, it's a good excuse to try out those new fries.

You can find the deal in the Wendy's mobile app, where it tucks most of its alluring deals. You can order the deal right through the app or scan the mobile offer at a Wendy's.

If you're a fan of a low-cost Frosty, there are plenty of other options as well. It won't be long before the Frosty key tag deal returns, and, right now, you can pick up one of the chain's Boo! Books. It's a $1 book of coupons that will get you five Junior Frostys for free. The Junior Frosty is pretty small, but it's still a solid deal, especially since 85 cents from each book sold goes to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.