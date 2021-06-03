Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Frostys Every Friday This Month

Summer officially arrives on June 20, which also happens to be Father's Day. Whatever the sun or your dad may say, June is the unofficial start of summer. It's hot out, and ice cream sounds pretty good from the start of the month on.

Wendy's doles out big discounts pretty regularly through its app in an effort to bring you through its doors or drive-thru. In June, the deal du mois is free Frostys to help keep you cool through the steamy start of summer. Every Friday this month, Wendy's is going to serve up a free small Frosty or Frosty-ccino through its mobile app.

All you have to do to get a Frosty on the house is to place an order through the mobile app. The freebie is available with any purchase at all, even one of the lower-priced items on the menu, like fries to dip in that Frosty.

You'll also find some other deals in the app, like a free order of Pub Fries with a purchase, a buy-one-get-one for a $1 offer on Premium Hamburgers, or $2 off any breakfast combo. If you're rolling out on a road trip, it's not a bad deal to have in your back pocket.