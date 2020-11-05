Wendy's Is Offering Free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches

Getting up early and making a breakfast that’s filling and tastes good isn’t easy—even while a lot of us are working from home. That’s where quick breakfast from chains like Wendy’s come in to save the morning. The square-shaped burger maker is winning the fast food breakfast game, and now, it’s serving up Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for free.

If you’ve been waiting to try Wendy’s breakfast menu, now’s your chance. When you make any purchase through the chain’s mobile app, it’ll throw in a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. There’s no limit to what you’ve got to buy to cash in on this freebie, so you can order something you know and love and try something new on the house.

What’s the deal with this breakfast sandwich? It’s not your bodega breakfast sandwich by a longshot. This sandwich features crispy chicken and maple honey butter sandwiched between two halves of a fluffy buttermilk biscuit. No, you’re not the only one drooling a little bit. It sounds that good.

This offer won’t be around forever. You can snag a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit through the Wendy’s app for just a short time and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

There’s no better way to start the day than a filling breakfast unless that breakfast happens to be free. That’s much, much better.

h/t Chew Boom