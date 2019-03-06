Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Bacon Cheeseburgers & Frosties Every Day Through March 16

Wendy's is counting on you believing that there's never a bad time for a free burger. It's hard to argue with the logic. It might not be a juicy lucy, but Wendy's is running a deal that could have you gripping a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger in no time at all.
The fast-food joint with the square patties is running the deal through its mobile app. You don't even have to troll McDonald's to get in on the freebie. All you have to do is buy something. The in-app offer will give you a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for making any purchase.
That means you can order fries or a coffee and you're going to get set up with a free burger. Even better, you can do it every day for the next 10 days. The deal runs through March 16.
In the app, navigate to the "Offers" section to find the deal. The expiration will say the date you're looking at the offer or the day after. However, it will refresh the following day, allowing you to use it day after day.
Similarly, there's an offer for a free Frosty with any purchase. (Though, you can't combine the two offers.) That's a nice add-on or perfect for an afternoon dessert. Order some fries, get a free Frosty, and start dipping.
