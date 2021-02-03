Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for the Next 3 Weeks

There are a whole lot of food holidays creeping around in February, ready to drop tasty offers in your lap and make your lunch decisions for you. For all the days that aren't National Pizza Day or Super Bowl Sunday or Valentine's Day, there's a Wendy's deal ready to slide into your DMs.

The Wendy's mobile app is slinging some free food in February that will take care of your need for a quick lunch this week. Through February 21, you can snag a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with a purchase. There's no minimum listed on that purchase, so you can pick whatever you think will go well with a JBC.

To get the freebie, you need to scan the in-app offer at the store. You can't grab the freebie with just any ol' purchase through the mobile app. Also, you can't use this with other offers. The fine print tosses out that "other offers" includes combos and 4 for $4 deals.

That, of course, isn't the only deal available in the app. You can nab a free order of the semi-new Pub Fries with any purchase or take $2 off any Breakfast or Premium Combo, among other deals. You'll be swimming in one of JBC whenever you feel like it over the next few weeks.