Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers Every Day for the Next Week

Much of the country is being swallowed by a winter storm that's seemingly confused about what month it is, but take heart: You can warm yourself up with free food.
It's definitely not winter yet, but Thursday is National Fast Food Day (which is a thing, fortunately and inexplicably) and Wendy's is celebrating with a huge new deal for free Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers. Though it's an observation of the sacred "holiday," the cheeseburger giveaway actually extends through Thursday, November 23 -- aka Thanksgiving. But don't let the rationale get in the way of the point here: free food. For a week. Think of it as stomach endurance training in the lead up to stuffing your face with turkey.
There's a bit of a catch though: You'll have to make a purchase using Wendy's mobile app, according to a Wendy's spokesperson. But if you do that, you'll receive the free burger with every purchase. The best part, though, is that this offer refreshes every day through the 23rd, so theoretically, you'll be able to get a new free burger every day.
And frankly, you can't can't afford not to.
Want more free food and food deals? Here's our running list of all the free food you can get right now.
