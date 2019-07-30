Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Bacon Cheeseburgers Every Day for the Next 3 Weeks

Wendy's is taking the next few weeks to remind you that it's more than a Twitter account. In case you forgot, it's also a fast-food chain where people go to dip french fries in milkshakes. How do you know? Because they're giving out free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for the next three weeks.
Head to your local pig-tailed fast-food joint, and you can grab a JBC for free with any purchase. Ordering fries? Free burger. Ordering a drink? Free burger. Ordering a burger? Sure, have another free burger. All you have to do is download the Wendy's app. In the app, head to the "EXPLORE" tab, then click "Offers." There you'll find a pile of deals, including the free burger, which lasts through August 19.
Among the other offers available on the app, you'll find a deal for a $1 large soft drink, $1 off any entrée salad, $2 off a Baconator combo, free Baconator fries with a mobile order purchase, and a free medium order of fries with the purchase of any Premium Sandwich.
The terms and conditions indicate that you could land a burger prize every day until the offer expires, but can only redeem the offer once per visit. It may not be recommended you order a bacon cheeseburger every day for three weeks, but no one is stopping you.
