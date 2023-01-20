Get a Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger at Wendy's This Week

Wendy's is rolling out new deals every week in January in addition to a few month-long discounts. Those offers will make it hard for burger lovers to stay away from its drive-thru in a season of new year's resolutions.

The fast food chain will offer a free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger to guests for a whole week starting January 23. All you have to do is buy a medium or large order of fries through the app. Then you will get that freebie as part of the order.

The deal will stick around through January 29. Though, there are plenty of other deals inside the Wendy's app if you use that one or just looking for something else. You'll be able to trim 50% off a Kids' Meal with any purchase over the weekend this deal runs.

Moreover, the chain is offering a buy-one-get-one-for-a-dollar deal on its Spicy and Crispy Chicken Sandwiches every day in January. You'll also find an offer in the app that gets you $2 off a Breakfast Combo. Lots of deals, and only a little time to get in on it.