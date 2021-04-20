The Fasties

Wendy's Is Offering Free Breakfast Sandwiches This Week

Try out the Fasties-winning Best New Menu Item on the house.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 4/20/2021 at 1:00 PM

Wendy's free food
Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist
Welcome to The Fasties, Thrillist’s second-annual fast food awards! The awards feature more than a dozen categories celebrating all the best foods that came out of drive-thru windows over the past year—from Best Chicken Nuggets to Best Bacon Cheeseburgers, and many more. Watch the full awards show and check out the full list of categories and winners.

On April 20, Thrillist unveiled the winners of its second-annual fast food awards, The Fasties, recognizing the best in fast food and fast casual dining. Wendy's, and its delicious Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant breakfast sandwich, took home the Fastie for Best New Menu Item. To celebrate the honor, the pigtailed chain is offering everyone the chance to taste the award-winning breakfast sandwich for free.

Shortly after formally accepting the award, Wendy's announced Tuesday that it's offering a free taste of the breakfast sandwich all week. From April 21 through April 25, drop into the Wendy's mobile app to find an offer that will land you a free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant with any breakfast purchase. 

"Any breakfast purchase" is pretty vague, but it means you can order your morning coffee and wind up with a free sandwich. Treat yourself to a morning Frosty and have a sandwich on the house. Order a sandwich and grab another for a friend, gratis. 

You can take advantage of the deal starting on Wednesday, April 21, during breakfast hours. And if you're not into getting up early for breakfast, there are a whole bunch of other deals in the app. Additionally, there are a boatload of deals from other restaurants available to celebrate 4/20.

Want More Food Deals?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza dealsreward programs, birthday freebiesgift card offersdeals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.

Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on InstagramTwitterPinterestYouTubeTikTok, and Snapchat.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.