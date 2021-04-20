Wendy's Is Offering Free Breakfast Sandwiches This Week

On April 20, Thrillist unveiled the winners of its second-annual fast food awards, The Fasties, recognizing the best in fast food and fast casual dining. Wendy's, and its delicious Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant breakfast sandwich, took home the Fastie for Best New Menu Item. To celebrate the honor, the pigtailed chain is offering everyone the chance to taste the award-winning breakfast sandwich for free.

Shortly after formally accepting the award, Wendy's announced Tuesday that it's offering a free taste of the breakfast sandwich all week. From April 21 through April 25, drop into the Wendy's mobile app to find an offer that will land you a free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant with any breakfast purchase.

"Any breakfast purchase" is pretty vague, but it means you can order your morning coffee and wind up with a free sandwich. Treat yourself to a morning Frosty and have a sandwich on the house. Order a sandwich and grab another for a friend, gratis.

You can take advantage of the deal starting on Wednesday, April 21, during breakfast hours. And if you're not into getting up early for breakfast, there are a whole bunch of other deals in the app. Additionally, there are a boatload of deals from other restaurants available to celebrate 4/20.