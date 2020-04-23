Wendy's Is Giving out Free Nuggets This Friday, No Strings Attached

You can rank the best fast-food chicken all you want, but no morsel of poultry -- no matter its breeding or seasoning or spice -- can stand against a nugget that is handed to you for free. That means Wendy's gets a spot at the top of the ranking this week, because the chain just announced that its handing out free 4-piece nuggets this Friday, April 24.

There are no sneaky strings attached, by the way. After 10:30am local time, you'll be able to pick up a 4-piece order of spicy or crispy nugs at participating locations across the country without ordering a single fry from the menu. All you have to do is ask for nugs at the drive-thru (check out your local Wendy's hours here).

Carl Loredo, Wendy's US chief marketing officer, said the Friday hand-out was inspired by the generous actions of Wendy's restaurants and individual employees across the country.

"These actions shine a light on so many individuals both in Wendy's and across the nation doing good for others," Loredo said in a press release. "We want to show our appreciation with our GroupNug offer for the entire country."

This strange April has been blessed with untold food deals. Now until May 3, for example, you can grab a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit with any purchase made through Wendy's mobile app. But Wendy's wants you to know that it's more than just a bully to McDonald's on Twitter -- it's your dear friend who cares about you, and to who you don't owe anything but your smiling presence.

By the way, you can check back for other Wendy's deals on the chain's mobile app -- a representative for Wendy's told Thrillist that this won't be the last deal we're seeing from the nugget queen.