Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Nuggets & Breakfast Sandwiches Every Weekend This Month

Wendy's is kicking off a whole pile of fall deals with a month-long promotion that is geared toward football fans. Though, you only have to be a fan of the Wendy's to take advantage of these. You won't have to prove you paint your stomach or tailgate to get in on these.

The most alluring part of the deal is the promise of free food on weekends in September. Make any purchase through the Wendy's app on a Saturday or Sunday this month to get a free order of Spicy or Crispy chicken nuggets. Alternatively, you can opt for a free breakfast sandwich and take your pick between the Sausage, Egg & Cheese sandwich; Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich; or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

The other offer is a $0 delivery fee on weekend orders all month. Though, if you're ordering early in the month, you can get that $0 delivery fee anytime through September 12. You can only grab that offer through the Wendy's app. No free delivery is available through third-party apps.

The chain is also offering its annual BOO! Book right now, which gets you five Jr. Frostys and an order of fries for $1. Proceeds from those books go to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

If you're looking for a quick breakfast or lunch on a weekend this month, it's worth tucking these deals away in your mental notebook.