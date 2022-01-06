Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Spicy Chicken Sandwiches on Friday

The first Friday of the month (and the year) is bringing joyous tidings for anyone who is not a chicken. It's the first installment of Wendy's Fry-day Deals, which will bring a new, alluring deal to the square burger chain's mobile app every Friday in January.

On January 7, Wendy's will serve you a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich. All you need to do is use your heat-producing fingers on a smartphone to open the Wendy's mobile app. From there, you just have to place an order for medium fries and you can tag a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich onto that order.

If you haven't popped past the drive-thru at Wendy's in a while, this is an opportunity to see if you agree that the new fries recipe is an improvement on what the chain had been offering for years before it updated the potato sticks last year.

The free chicken sandwich is only available on Friday, though. Unlike the Wendy's offer that can get you buy-one-get-one-for-a-dollar Made to Crave burgers throughout January. Other Fridays this month could get you 200 bonus points in the reward program (enough for a small order of fries), a free 10-piece order of Spicy or Crispy Nuggs, or a free Frosty.