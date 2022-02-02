You Can Get Free Spicy Nuggets at Wendy's All Week

Wendy's is rolling out a ridiculous number of deals to start the shortest month of the year. In addition to the pile it has already announced, the chain that is nicer in person than on Twitter has announced a new deal that will land you free nuggets.

From February 2 through February 6, you can grab a free 10-piece order of Spicy Nuggets with any purchase made through its mobile app. "Any purchase" means you could try that new fry recipe and tack on nugs gratis. You could grab a Frosty and, boom, nugget avalanche. You could even just get a coffee and bring a snack along for the ride.

The app is key here, though. You have to place the order through the app, or you're not getting hooked up. It's also only available for a single redemption during that five-day span. If you've used it up already, you can always grab a deal for a $1 Made to Crave Burger, take advantage of its free food on Fridays, get a free order of fries, snag a free drink with your meal, or get in on the many other deals you'll find in its app. It's pretty much always full of them.