Wendy's Is Offering Fries for $1 Every Day This Month
Wendy's is making it easy to grab a quick snack for the change in your car's console.
Wendy's is never short on deals aimed at making you pull into the drive-thru. This month alone, there are offers for a $1 breakfast sandwich, free food every Friday, and $2 key tags that get you free Jr. Frostys for a year.
On top of all of that, you're able to snag an order of fries in any size at all for $1 every day in November. That means a small order of fries is $1, and a large order of fries is $1. Pretty easy to remember.
The deal will be available throughout November inside the chain's mobile app. You can order through the app or scan the offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru. But the only way to get the deal is through the app. It's not good on delivery or any orders placed through another service.
Unfortunately, you can't get $1 fries every day, but you can use the deal a few times throughout the month. The announcement says that the deal in the app will refresh every week, which means you can grab the dollar fries once a week. It's no Thanksgiving dinner, but it's a good excuse to try out the chain's new fries recipe if you've been sleeping on the change.
Want more food deals?
