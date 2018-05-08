Wendy's Just Lowered Frosty Prices to 50 Cents

Wendy's Frosties are great when eaten with a spoon, better when scooped out with fries, and probably best when you just shove your hand in and noodle blindly until the cup is empty. It's a joyful experience any way you approach it, so give thanks because that joyful experience just got cheaper. Wendy's has cut the price of a Frosty to just 50 cents for a limited time.
We don't know exactly how long this 50-cent Frosty deal will last, we know it's good for a small Frosty in both chocolate or vanilla. Since Frosties are normally a dollar, you can either look at this deal as a Frosty for half-off or a two-for-one deal. This is a personal decision, and we respect your privacy as you make it.
You should also know that Wendy's is running its That Frosty Life Sweepstakes, and the winner gets "a surprise trip for two." All you have to do is upload a picture of yourself eating a 50-cent Frosty to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #ThatFrostyLifeSweepstakes before May 31.
If you are the winner, you'll be able to pick between a gift card for concert tickets and a trip for two to NYC for a TRL set visit; a trip to Nashville, Tennessee for a CMT Crossroads taping; or a trip to NYC to attend a comedy show.
Worst-case scenario, if you enter and lose, you've unceremoniously consumed a super-cheap Frosty.
