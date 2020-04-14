Wendy's Frosty Loaded With Cookies & Ghirardelli Chocolate Is Back

Yeah, it may have snowed in the north this week, but it is actually spring now. The arrival of spring means wardrobe changes, bike tune-ups, and loads of ice cream.
Wendy's know this inevitable, annual truth. (Spring = ice cream.) So, it has announced the return of its Frosty Cookie Sundae. This isn't like a DQ Blizzard with treats mixed into the ice cream, even though it has that vibe. The sundae is served in a bowl with chocolate chunk cookie pieces piled on top and Ghirardelli Chocolate sauce drizzled over the whole ordeal. The Frosty under the pile of sugary goodness can be ordered in Chocolate or Vanilla.
There's no set terminal date for the treat at this point, but it will only be around for a little bit, just like last time.
The sundae debuted last April, with some people going so far as to say it has somehow improved upon the classic Frosty. (Though, it might not be as good for dipping your fries.) The new Frosty variation will run you $1.99. Though, right now, in the Wendy's app, there's a deal for a free Dave's Single burger with any purchase. So, really, $1.99 will land you a sugar rush and a burger.
