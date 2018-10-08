Wendy's Is Giving Out 5 Frostys for $1

It's hard to argue with the Wendy's frosty. You can prefer the burger at McDonald's or the fries at Arby's or you can prefer the burgers someplace local that is more focused on the environmental practices behind its ingredients. But it's still hard to argue with the classic Frosty. It's cheap. It's delicious. It’s a perfect dipping sauce for your fries. (That’s backed by science.)
Wendy’s knows people will drop in for the Frosty alone, which is why it sells the year-long Frosty pass once a year and why it’s launched this new promotion that will land you five Frostys for a dollar.
The deal comes in Wendy's new Boo Book. It’s a coupon book with five coupons for a free Frosty, and the whole thing only costs a buck. That dollar is donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a non-profit focused on finding permanent homes for kids in foster care.
The coupon book can be purchased at locations across the country until October 31 and must be used before January 31, 2019. Fortunately, unlike many of the chains other recent deals, you don't have to do anything with the mobile app.
