Give $2 to Charity, Get a Free Wendy's Frosty Every Day for a Year

There aren't many foods on fast-food menus that I'd eat every day of the year. (There are probably zero that anyone should eat daily.) Frostys, however, are on that list, especially if they come with a small order of fries to do a little dipping.

That's not exactly on offer, but it's a whole lot closer than you'd guess. Every year, Wendy's sells Frosty Key Tags at the end of the year. That key tag gets you a free Frosty every day for a whole year. Every. Day. Of course, it's not entirely free, but the key tag costs just $2.

You can buy the 2021 Frosty Key Tag starting November 23, 2020. It will be available all the way through January 31, 2021. For just $2, you get a key tag that gets you a free Jr. Frosty every day of 2021 when you make any purchase at all. The company has made on significant change this year, however. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chain is rolling out a digital version of the Frosty Key Tag that you can buy directly through the mobile app for contactless pickup. Your account will have a "key tag" mobile offer for the year after that. If you get the usual physical key tag, it'll arrive in the mail after you order it.

The best part of the annual key tag sale—no, the best part is amazingly not the pile of free Frostys—is that your $2 is going toward a good cause. The sale is a benefit for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, helping kids in foster care find a permanent home. Knowing that your money went to an important cause ought to make those Frostys taste extra delicious.