Give $2 to Charity, Get a Free Wendy's Frosty Every Day for a Year
Free. Frostys. Every. Day.
There aren't many foods on fast-food menus that I'd eat every day of the year. (There are probably zero that anyone should eat daily.) Frostys, however, are on that list, especially if they come with a small order of fries to do a little dipping.
That's not exactly on offer, but it's a whole lot closer than you'd guess. Every year, Wendy's sells Frosty Key Tags at the end of the year. That key tag gets you a free Frosty every day for a whole year. Every. Day. Of course, it's not entirely free, but the key tag costs just $2.
You can buy the 2021 Frosty Key Tag starting November 23, 2020. It will be available all the way through January 31, 2021. For just $2, you get a key tag that gets you a free Jr. Frosty every day of 2021 when you make any purchase at all. The company has made on significant change this year, however. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chain is rolling out a digital version of the Frosty Key Tag that you can buy directly through the mobile app for contactless pickup. Your account will have a "key tag" mobile offer for the year after that. If you get the usual physical key tag, it'll arrive in the mail after you order it.
The best part of the annual key tag sale—no, the best part is amazingly not the pile of free Frostys—is that your $2 is going toward a good cause. The sale is a benefit for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, helping kids in foster care find a permanent home. Knowing that your money went to an important cause ought to make those Frostys taste extra delicious.
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.