Get Free Frostys Every Day for a Year at Wendy's When You Give $2 to Charity

It's that time of the year. No, I'm not talking about the closure of ubiquitous Spirit Halloween stores, or the need to plan out your Thanksgiving menu, or even the absurdly early arrival of the holiday "spirit."

It's the part of the year when Wendy's briefly offers its Frosty Key Tag sale. From November 1 to December 31, you can grab a key tag that will land you a free Jr Frosty with any purchase every day for an entire year. Grab one now, and it will be good throughout 2022.

This must cost hundreds of dollars, you might be thinking. Nope, somehow you can get the year of free Frostys for just $2. There are a few reasons for that. The Jr. Frosty is pretty small. This is fast food, not the best steakhouse in town. And, most importantly, it's a fundraiser that the chain runs annually to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

So, yes, you're getting a free Frosty with any purchase you make at Wendy's, but your pair of Washingtons are going to support a good cause. The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption helps kids in foster care find a permanent home. Your Frostys will be doing good.