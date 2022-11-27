Wendy's Is Offering Free Frostys for an Entire Year

Wendy’s has a lot of eyebrow-raising discounts throughout the year. But there are few with the potential to provide more food for less money than its annual Key Tag sale.

The fast food chain offers a Frosty Key Tag at the end of every year. Slide it onto your keychain, and it entitles you to a free junior Frosty every time you make a purchase for an entire year. So, theoretically, you could use it to get hundreds of free Frostys. Somehow, the tag only costs you just $2.

That’s it. Two dollars to get Frostys for a whole year. It doesn't matter if you're using your Frosty powers to acquire that new Peppermint Frosty or if you're waiting for Wendy's to bring back the Vanilla Frosty.

The promotion, which is only available at US restaurants, is a benefit for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. It is one of a few promotions Wendy's runs annually where you can grab Frostys for what is essentially a small donation to the foundation. You can purchase Frosty Key Tags for 2023 through the chain’s mobile app. Alternatively, you can buy them in bulk through the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption website. They will be available for purchase through January 29, 2023.

Then you can go ahead and feel like you’ve done something good every time you sit down for a Frosty next year.