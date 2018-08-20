Wendy's Just Dropped Frosty Prices to 50 Cents

We've officially entered late August, which means 1) it's humid as heck and 2) summer's almost over. These two things mean we should all be eating as much ice cream as our bodies and bank accounts will permit, both to enjoy ice-cream weather while it lasts and to keep ourselves cool and sane.
Luckily, your bank account is about to permit a lot more ice cream: Wendy's knocked the price of Frosties back down to 50 cents. Wendy's did this back in May, a simpler time when we had a whole summer ahead of us. If you didn't take advantage of it then, understand that this your chance to fill an entire bathtub up with Frosties for a not-unreasonable amount of money. Or at least half of what it would normally cost (a Frosty will usually set you back a dollar). You honestly can't afford not to.
There's no word from Wendy's on how long this 50-cent Frosty deal will last, but we do know that it's good for a small Frosty in either chocolate or vanilla. That means this is either a half-off deal or a two-for-one deal depending on your approach. (If you're considering the bathtub thing, it doesn't really matter how you think about it. This is not a rational act. This is an act of love.)
And remember, that whole thing about dipping fries actually has science behind it.
