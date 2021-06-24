Wendy's Is Launching a Ghost Pepper Ranch Dipping Sauce for Your Spicy Nugs

Arguably, Wendy's takes the gold medal among fast food restaurants for fans of spicy food. Spicy menu items have become more of a staple in fast food, but Wendy's consistently has a solid pile of them on its menu.



That pile is growing with a pair of announcements on June 24. In addition to testing a Spicy Black Bean Burger in three markets, the chain has announced a nationwide release for its new Ghost Pepper Ranch dipping sauce. Unfortunately, your Spicy Chicken Nuggets are going to have to wait a little while for a bonus infusion of heat. The sauce won't hit menus until July 12.



It joins a roster of spicy menu items that includes the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Nuggets, and the Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich and salad. (Oh, and there are those Spicy Chicken Pringles now.) For the time being, you'll have to sate that Wendy's craving in other ways, like its offer for a free 10-piece order of the original Chicken Nuggets if you're new to its mobile app.