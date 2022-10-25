Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Large Fries as a Halloween Treat

All Halloween weekend, Wendy's will be offering free and BOGO deals to put more treat into the trick-or-treating holiday. Between Thursday, October 27 and Monday, October 31, you can get five days of great deals as part of the chain's HalloWEENDY'S promotion. Below is the breakdown of the deals:

Thursday, October 27: You can get a FREE Large Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase.

Friday, October 28: You can get a Buy One Get One Dave's Single.

Saturday, October 29: Get a FREE Small Chili with any purchase.

Sunday, October 30: You take advantage of a Buy One Get One Spicy Chicken Sandwich offer.

Monday, October 31: Finally, get a FREE Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase.

To take advantage of the deal, make sure you've got the Wendy's app and place your order for pickup. It's kinda scary just how easy it is to take advantage of this deal. Head to Wendys.com for instructions on how to download the app. Between this and its new $3 breakfast deal, the chain is really bringing the bargains of late.