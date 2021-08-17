You Can Get Jalapeño Nuggets & a Strawberry Frosty at Wendy's New 'Hamburger Stand'

Wendy’s is offering two new menu items that sounds like they should be staples at every one of the pigtailed chain's locations nationwide. But they're not. Unfortunately, you can only try the fresh offerings—a Strawberry Frosty and Jalapeño Chicken Nuggets—at just one location. And it's merely a kiosk in a Walmart.

Wendy’s is testing a new restaurant concept: the Hamburger Stand, located at the Walmart store in Heath, Ohio, according to Nation's Restaurant News. As part of the rollout, the jalapeño nuggs and the strawberry frosty will be unique menu items to lure customers. Unlike other Wendy’s restaurants, the kiosk in Walmart will function more like a snack stand than a traditional fast food joint. The concept is part of the company's five-year expansion project that will focus on creating nontraditional restaurants.

“If you want to find a Strawberry Frosty,” Todd Penegor, Wendy’s CEO and president, told Nation’s Restaurant News, “you can only find it today in the Hamburger Stand restaurant.” Challenge accepted, Todd.

The stand will have a more limited menu, so you won’t be able to order a salad or baked potato alongside your spicy chicken nuggets. But, anything seems like a worthy trade-off to be able to try a Strawberry Frosty. Wendy’s hasn’t revealed any specific plans it has for future Hamburger Stands, or if the company will eventually release the new items in other regions or (hopefully) nationally.

In the meantime, Wendy’s fans can contemplate embarking on the most specific road trip of all time.