Wendy's Made a Video Game That Trolls the Competition

Wendy's is taking shots at McDonald's? Shocking!
The pigtailed fast-food chain is pretty routinely taking snarky jabs at the competition, especially McDonald's. But as the schtick aged on Twitter, you can give them credit for finding increasingly elaborate ways of poking the bear. Wendy's recently put out a Dungeons & Dragons-style table-top role-playing game called "Feast of Legends." The RPG is more than just a quick ad, it's impressively intricate with a 97-page book. Next up? A few simple games on Giphy Arcade where "Queen Wendy" must find "the perfect dipping sauce and fight against the evil frozen beef."
"Wendy's World" is a series of three simple games released on Giphy. The first two games are Wendy's-ifications (coined) of Pong and Space Invaders. Both have a fast-food twist involving frozen beef patties or bouncing chicken nuggets off dipping sauces.
The third game uses some of the "Feast of Legends" art to have Wendy leap over frozen meat monsters that were pretty directly a cut at McDonald's in "Feast of Legends." It may be a good time to snag that free Dave's Double combo and slay some digital frozen burgers.
