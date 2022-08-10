Wendy's Is Adding French Toast Sticks to Its Breakfast Menus Nationwide

Wendy's breakfast menu erupted onto the fast food scene in 2020 with near-instant success, but just because the Frosty-ccino and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit have captured hearts and taste buds alike, doesn't mean there isn't room for new favorites.

Especially when the new favorite is Homestyle French Toast Sticks. The square patty slinger is adding the newbie to menus with a Syrup Dip beginning August 15.

"Our Homestyle French Toast Sticks strike a perfect note of nostalgia and bring even more morning flavor to our menu—this time with something sweet," Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in a press release. "From day one, we launched our breakfast offering to save fans from the boring and bland morning options that exist at some of our competitors, and we've done just that. Wendy's all-new Homestyle French Toast Sticks give our fans a better breakfast worthy of their first meal of the day."