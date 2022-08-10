Wendy's Is Adding French Toast Sticks to Its Breakfast Menus Nationwide
Looks like the Breakfast Baconator has some new competition.
Wendy's breakfast menu erupted onto the fast food scene in 2020 with near-instant success, but just because the Frosty-ccino and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit have captured hearts and taste buds alike, doesn't mean there isn't room for new favorites.
Especially when the new favorite is Homestyle French Toast Sticks. The square patty slinger is adding the newbie to menus with a Syrup Dip beginning August 15.
"Our Homestyle French Toast Sticks strike a perfect note of nostalgia and bring even more morning flavor to our menu—this time with something sweet," Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in a press release. "From day one, we launched our breakfast offering to save fans from the boring and bland morning options that exist at some of our competitors, and we've done just that. Wendy's all-new Homestyle French Toast Sticks give our fans a better breakfast worthy of their first meal of the day."
The French Toast Sticks are made with real eggs and dipped in milk custard with a hint of vanilla. According to the brand, each bite "delivers a mouthful of flavor, striking the perfect texture balance of a soft custardy interior and crisp, golden-brown crust."
You can snag menu addition in either a 4-piece, 6-piece, or 6-piece combo. The latter features Seasoned Potatoes and a beverage with it.
"We are always looking at new ways to deliver high-quality, craveable, and affordable breakfast offerings," the chain's Vice President of Culinary Innovation John Li added in the release. "The Homestyle French Toast Sticks play into sweetness—a space we've mastered—to balance out our savory morning flavors. The piping hot pillowy French Toast Sticks and golden syrup dip are the perfect way to take your breakfast game to the next level."