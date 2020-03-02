Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Chicken Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches

In the battle for breakfast supremacy, one must raise the stakes. Both McDonald's and Burger King have already come out swinging with breakfast promotions in response to the nationwide rollout of Wendy's new breakfast menu on Monday. Wendy's, however, isn't resting amid the fierce competition. Instead, it's upping the ante with free breakfast sandwiches.
As the fast food chain's new breakfast menu -- featuring all sorts of sausage- and bacon-filled offerings -- arrives at locations across the country this week, the square-shaped hamburger slinger is also offering a deal for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Just as its name suggests, the breakfast sandwich is composed of a crispy and seasoned fried chicken fillet topped with a rich and melty maple honey butter all between two flaky buttermilk biscuits.
To get your hands on the free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, all you have to do is download the Wendy's app and find the mobile coupon. The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is free with any purchase, so might we suggest ordering a Frosty-ccino to round out your meal?
