Wendy's Just Cut the Price of Its Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for All of April

Wendy's breakfasts just got a little bit cheaper. From Thursday, April 1, to Sunday, May 2, customers can enjoy discounted prices for the fast-food chain's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits.

Despite starting on April Fool's Day, this promotion is for real. During breakfast hours at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide, customers will only be charged $1.99 for each Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit that they order.

In case you're unaware, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits are breakfast sandwiches that pack a savory chicken filet and maple honey butter between biscuit "buns." They're normally somewhere around $3.19—though prices vary by location—which means this discount is a pretty significant markdown percentage-wise.

If you want to keep saving money on your Wendy's purchases after the promotion ends, you can rake up points with every purchase through the company's fairly new rewards program and cash them in for discounts later on.