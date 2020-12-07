You Could Win a Free PlayStation 5 or Xbox by Eating at Wendy's

Personally, I don't need a whole lot of coaxing for a Wendy's run—especially now that the pigtailed fast food chain has a breakfast menu that even rivals the OG's (sorry, McDonald's). But as if I did need any other excuse to indulge with a Frosty and fries combo, the company is giving away merch, gift cards, and even "a next-gen gaming console" just for eating there.

In partnership with Uber Eats and five Fortnite streamers, Wendy's is serving up branded meals, like the Tfue combo with 10-piece Chicken Nuggets, small fries, and a lemonade. Fans that pick one up, will then score a prize pass. With the pin number provided you can hit up the Wendy's website and claim a possible prize.

"Wendy's always takes it to the next level when it comes to gaming. The Never Stop Gaming partnership with Uber Eats delivers on this – literally – by bringing together today's top Twitch streamers, delicious Wendy's meals and hot prizes for our fans," chief marketing officer Carl Loredo said in a press release. "Whether we're eliminating freezers in Fortnite Food Fight in the name of fresh never frozen beef or streaming Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit from a Wendy's restaurant, we're always seeking unique and different ways to connect with our fans—and meet them where they already are this winter."

Here are the Fortnite streamer-inspired meals: