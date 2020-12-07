You Could Win a Free PlayStation 5 or Xbox by Eating at Wendy's
As if I needed any other incentive...
Personally, I don't need a whole lot of coaxing for a Wendy's run—especially now that the pigtailed fast food chain has a breakfast menu that even rivals the OG's (sorry, McDonald's). But as if I did need any other excuse to indulge with a Frosty and fries combo, the company is giving away merch, gift cards, and even "a next-gen gaming console" just for eating there.
In partnership with Uber Eats and five Fortnite streamers, Wendy's is serving up branded meals, like the Tfue combo with 10-piece Chicken Nuggets, small fries, and a lemonade. Fans that pick one up, will then score a prize pass. With the pin number provided you can hit up the Wendy's website and claim a possible prize.
"Wendy's always takes it to the next level when it comes to gaming. The Never Stop Gaming partnership with Uber Eats delivers on this – literally – by bringing together today's top Twitch streamers, delicious Wendy's meals and hot prizes for our fans," chief marketing officer Carl Loredo said in a press release. "Whether we're eliminating freezers in Fortnite Food Fight in the name of fresh never frozen beef or streaming Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit from a Wendy's restaurant, we're always seeking unique and different ways to connect with our fans—and meet them where they already are this winter."
Here are the Fortnite streamer-inspired meals:
- TfueMeal: 10-piece Chicken Nuggets, small fries, lemonade
- Flight Meal: 10-piece Spicy Chicken Nuggets, small fries, Hi-C Fruit Punch.
- ItsHafu Meal: Baconator, small fries, Sprite.
- xChocoBars Meal: Big Bacon Classic, small fries, Diet Coke.
- Myth Meal: Classic Chicken Sandwich, small fries, Coke.
As for the actual prizes, that's where it gets interesting. While you might score something simple like an Uber Eats gift card or gaming swag, there's also some pretty big ticket items. Namely, a $599 console, which likely means the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X—both of which have been difficult to track down this holiday season.
If you needed any excuse to skip the home-cooked dinner thing and opt for a Baconator instead, here's your sign from the universe. The deal is only running between Tuesday, December 8 and Saturday, December 12, so you'll wanna get on it.
"We're thrilled to partner with Wendy's to bring fans our exclusive Never Stop Gaming Menu on Uber Eats," Head of Uber Eats for the US and Canada Stephane Ficaja added in the statement. "With limited-edition Wendy's meal deals and exciting prizes, we're delighted to deliver some winter cheer this season with the help of some of today's top Twitch streamers."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.