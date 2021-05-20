A 6-Foot-Long Alligator Chased Diners Around a Wendy’s Parking Lot in Florida

Wendy’s customers in Lehigh Acres, Florida, nearly found themselves on the menu earlier this week when a six-foot-long alligator chased them across the parking lot. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

According to the New York Post, the gator is believed to have been crossing the parking lot in search of a body of water to call home, but instead started chasing several pedestrians he came across. Authorities were able to subdue the creature and take him to a farm in LaBelle, Florida.

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District tweeted about the incident, sharing footage of the gator in the parking lot. No one appeared to be near the animal at the time.