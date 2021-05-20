A 6-Foot-Long Alligator Chased Diners Around a Wendy’s Parking Lot in Florida
It was eat or be eaten for Wendy’s customers in Lehigh Acres, Florida.
Wendy’s customers in Lehigh Acres, Florida, nearly found themselves on the menu earlier this week when a six-foot-long alligator chased them across the parking lot. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
According to the New York Post, the gator is believed to have been crossing the parking lot in search of a body of water to call home, but instead started chasing several pedestrians he came across. Authorities were able to subdue the creature and take him to a farm in LaBelle, Florida.
The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District tweeted about the incident, sharing footage of the gator in the parking lot. No one appeared to be near the animal at the time.
“Deputies responded to Lee Blvd today after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians through a Wendy’s parking lot. He may have just been ‘hangry’ for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare! Alongside FWC, we wrangled the gator and safely relocated it,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet of its own.
The department tweeted several photos, including one that showed an officer sitting on the gator’s back. Two other officers can be seen restraining the animal. Another picture shows the sheer size of the alligator as it sought shade near a fence lined with bushes and tall grass.
This wasn’t the first time an alligator scared unsuspecting Floridians. In 2019, a hungry gator crashed a romantic picnic, taking off with an entire bowl of guacamole, while another terrified viewers by nimbly scaling a massive fence.
