Wendy's Is Brutally Roasting People on Twitter Right Now

Although we haven't even made it through the first whole week of 2017, Wendy's may have already set the bar for corporate social media marketing, when it embarrassed the hell out of a Twitter troll who came after its "fresh, never frozen beef" motto. But judging from the fast food giant's mentions and replies since the testy exchange, there's apparently a lot more where that came from.

As you can imagine, the viral exchange has inspired hundreds of people to mention the redheaded fast food chain on Twitter with questions, criticisms, and other comments of their own, and thankfully, the company continues to roast people with hilarious responses. That's right, people are taking time out of their day to tweet insults at a fast food chain and someone (or multiple people) are getting paid to respond to them with sass. Yes, it's kind of weird, but admittedly entertaining.