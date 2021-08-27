Wendy’s Is Changing Its Fries Recipe for the First Time in 10 Years

Sometimes I order an entree just so it's socially acceptable to get fries. Am I hungry enough for the chicken sandwich? Probably not, but I want to shove my face full of crispy potato strips and call it a well-balanced meal. Wendy's gets the importance of a good starchy side. So much so that the square patty slinger is revamping its fries with an even crispier version.

Wendy's previous Natural-Cut Fries got a major update. Thanks to a little thing called science, the chain has managed to create an upgraded fry that actually holds its heat and crunch. Hitting stores nationwide by mid-September, the appropriately dubbed "Hot & Crispy" Fries were created with the pandemic-related drive-thru and delivery boost in mind. With less people eating immediately, Wendy's wanted to ensure customers weren't losing quality as a result.

This also marks the first time Wendy's has toyed with its fry recipe in over a decade. The pigtailed fast food joint hasn't changed its fries since November 2010, according to CNN, when it added sea salt and went for a more natural "skin-on" cut. Prior to that, the fry formula hadn't been touched since opening in 1969.