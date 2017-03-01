Say Goodbye to Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets

"Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets are currently only available in select cities across the country," the spokesperson said. "Our traditional Chicken Nuggets are still available at all Wendy’s restaurants, and customers who are fans of Spicy Chicken Nuggets can always opt for our Spicy Chicken Sandwich. We look forward to adding new and exciting products to our menu in the near future. For example, we recently launched our Asiago Ranch Chicken Club that can be ordered Grilled, Spicy or Homestyle."

When pressed, the company spokesperson wouldn't even provide a list of the cities where the nuggets are still sold or how long you have to enjoy them before they're gone, but did say they started rolling off menus earlier this year. Well, crap.