Say Goodbye to Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Although Wendy's makes some of the best -- if not the best -- chicken nuggets in all of fast food, some would argue the red-headed burger chain's Spicy Chicken Nuggets are even better. So, when word emerged of the company's plans to phase out the spicy version, devastation quickly ensued. And probably hunger, too.
That's right: Wendy's appears to be removing Spicy Chicken Nuggets from its menus. When reached via email on Wednesday, a Wendy's spokesperson confirmed the beloved chicken nugs are currently no longer available nationwide, and suggested alternatives on the menu. As if that'll make things better.
"Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets are currently only available in select cities across the country," the spokesperson said. "Our traditional Chicken Nuggets are still available at all Wendy’s restaurants, and customers who are fans of Spicy Chicken Nuggets can always opt for our Spicy Chicken Sandwich. We look forward to adding new and exciting products to our menu in the near future. For example, we recently launched our Asiago Ranch Chicken Club that can be ordered Grilled, Spicy or Homestyle."
When pressed, the company spokesperson wouldn't even provide a list of the cities where the nuggets are still sold or how long you have to enjoy them before they're gone, but did say they started rolling off menus earlier this year. Well, crap.
Spicy Chicken Nuggets fans aren't taking news of the change very well:
As you can see, @wendys might have a hard time sassing or snarking its way out of this one. Someone has already launched a Change.org petition, demanding the pig-tailed burger purveyor to reverse course. But considering how little the company would say about its decision in the first place, you probably shouldn't get your hopes up.
Bottom line: if your local Wendy's is still serving Spicy Chicken Nuggets, well, you know what to do.
