Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week.

From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to get a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on premium cheeseburgers. So, you'll get a pair of burgers for the price of one. That offer includes burgers like the new Big Bacon Cheddar or the classic Dave's Single. (Though, you aren't going to be able to get the now-discontinued pub burgers.)

You can add that to the pile of fall-focused offers from the chain with pigtails. It is currently selling its BOO! Book that gets you five Jr. Frostys and an order of fries for $1, with 85 cents from every book going to support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Wendy's also has a month-long promotion running that offers a free menu item with any purchase made through its mobile app. Make a purchase, and you can take your pick of Spicy Nuggets; Crispy Nuggets; a Sausage, Egg & Cheese breakfast sandwich; Bacon, Egg & Cheese breakfast sandwich; or a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. That's available every Saturday and Sunday in September, as is $0 delivery through its mobile app. Wendy's is pulling out the stops this month to bring convince you to hit its drive-thru.