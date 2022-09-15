Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.

Naturally, Wendy's is joining in that spirit. The chain is offering a free Dave's Single on National Cheeseburger Day. Rather, it's offering you a free cheeseburger anytime you'd like for an entire week around National Cheeseburger Day.

When you make a purchase in the mobile app from September 15 to September 21, you can add that free Dave's Single to your order. You can only find the deal inside the chain's app, though. If you just pull up to the drive-thru and expect a freebie, it's not happening.

You'll be able to use that offer one time in the app over that week. Then it's going to disappear. Though, of course, Wendy's has a ton of deals going on at all times. There's one that can land you a $1 Made to Crave burger or chicken sandwich and another that is serving up BOGO breakfast biscuits. Its Boo Books are also available now, serving up five free Junior Frostys when you make a $1 donation to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. That app is always loaded with alluring discounts. It's kind of their thing.