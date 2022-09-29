Here's How to Grab a Free Coffee at Wendy's This Week

Like any other sensible business, Wendy's is celebrating National Coffee Day this Thursday with free coffee. From now until October 5, you can hit up a Wendy's and grab a small coffee beverage of your choice, absolutely free.

From freshly brewed hot coffee to a vanilla Frosty-ccino, whatever you decide to pair with your chili cheese baked potato or spicy chicken nuggets, it's not for us to judge. So go for it.

You must order via Wendy's mobile app to cash in on the deal. But the fast food giant isn't the only one giving out free coffee today. There's a long list of businesses doing the same, including Krispy Kreme, Dunkin', Peet's, Blue Bottle, and many more.

While you're sipping on your free fresh brew, why not press play on Coffee by Miguel? Trust us; it'll really round out the experience.