Wendy's Is on a Brutal Roasting Spree & Everyone's Getting Burned
Warning: Fiery tweets ahead.
When Wendy's tweets, good things happen. Unless you're on the receiving end of said tweets. Then you're in trouble.
Over the past few years, the unassuming American fast food chain has revealed itself to be intensely mean on Twitter. Hiding behind the kind face of Wendy, the company's social media managers are a terrifying force to be reckoned with. If you cross paths with @Wendys, you won't come out unscathed. Just ask Burger King. Or McDonald's. Or Chick-fil-A. Or Steak N Shake. Or any of these random people.
In 2019, Wendy decided to use her talent for good by creating #NationalRoastDay, "everybody's favorite made up social media holiday," where the account fires off as many roasts as possible in a 24-hour period. It's wacky, it's wild, and after a one-year hiatus, it's back on February 11.
Throughout the day, Wendy's has replied to fans and foes on Twitter and TikTok with no holds barred attacks. If you tweet at the account, it'll do you dirty. So far, Wendy's has attacked some of people's favorite—and least favorite—blue checkmark accounts, as well as countless normies begging to be burned. It's gone after people's looks, personalities, and reputations in one of the most ruthless social media roasting sprees to date.
Here's a taste of what's been happening online. Early in the day, Wendy's told Velveeta what other brands wouldn't dare.
Then Wendy's scared the hell out of high schoolers when it revealed that everyone knows exactly what those "water cups" are for.
When Oreo asked to be included, Wendy's jumped on board, taking a shot at the company's excessive flavor announcements over the past few months, including Lady Gaga Oreos, Brookie-Os, and gluten-free Oreos.
You'd better hold on tight, spidermonkey, because it gets worse. As soon as Twilight entered the chat, Wendy's pulled out its fangs.
"Hey Google, what is Bing?"
And, of course, a slow network deserves a slow response.
If you hate oatmeal raisin, you have a friend in Wendy.
Bet you didn't expect to Heelys to appear on your timeline when you woke up this morning.
We respectfully disagree with Wendy's roast for Doug the Pug. "Angel" has the power to convince anyone of anything.
In the end, they even got us, and that's when it stopped being fun.
This wild collection of tweets only scratches the surface of the war Wendy's started on its second #NationalRoastDay. Visit the company's social media pages for yourself to see what other low blows were dealt.
