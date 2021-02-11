News Wendy's Is on a Brutal Roasting Spree & Everyone's Getting Burned Warning: Fiery tweets ahead.

Cole Saladino/Thrillist - Edited

Throughout the day, Wendy's has replied to fans and foes on Twitter and TikTok with no holds barred attacks. If you tweet at the account, it'll do you dirty. So far, Wendy's has attacked some of people's favorite—and least favorite—blue checkmark accounts, as well as countless normies begging to be burned. It's gone after people's looks, personalities, and reputations in one of the most ruthless social media roasting sprees to date. Here's a taste of what's been happening online. Early in the day, Wendy's told Velveeta what other brands wouldn't dare.

Then Wendy's scared the hell out of high schoolers when it revealed that everyone knows exactly what those "water cups" are for.

When Oreo asked to be included, Wendy's jumped on board, taking a shot at the company's excessive flavor announcements over the past few months, including Lady Gaga Oreos, Brookie-Os, and gluten-free Oreos.

You'd better hold on tight, spidermonkey, because it gets worse. As soon as Twilight entered the chat, Wendy's pulled out its fangs.

"Hey Google, what is Bing?"

And, of course, a slow network deserves a slow response.

If you hate oatmeal raisin, you have a friend in Wendy.

Bet you didn't expect to Heelys to appear on your timeline when you woke up this morning.

We respectfully disagree with Wendy's roast for Doug the Pug. "Angel" has the power to convince anyone of anything.

In the end, they even got us, and that's when it stopped being fun.

This wild collection of tweets only scratches the surface of the war Wendy's started on its second #NationalRoastDay. Visit the company's social media pages for yourself to see what other low blows were dealt.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.